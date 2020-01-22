Deals: B&H Photo Offers 1TB 16-Inch MacBook Pro Custom Configuration for $2,399 ($300 Off)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
This is an upgrade on the base model of the 16-inch MacBook Pro with 16GB RAM and a 512GB SSD, so it'll offer you more storage and improved graphics. Currently on Amazon, the base model is going for $2,187.92, down from $2,399.00 ($211 off).
Amazon also has the model with 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD, and a 2.3GHz Intel Core i9 8-Core processor for $2,499.00, down from $2,799.00 ($300 off). For this high-end model, Amazon's price is the lowest we've ever tracked and the best discount found online among the major Apple resellers.
