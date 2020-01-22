Deals: Get the 128GB 2019 MacBook Air for $899.99 at Amazon ($199 Off)

Wednesday January 22, 2020 7:16 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon today is discounting the 2019 MacBook Air to notable low prices, including savings on the 128GB and 256GB models. The centerpiece of the sale is the 128GB model in Gold and Space Gray, which Amazon has for $149 off, along with an extra $50 savings when you reach the checkout screen.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This will result in a total of $199 off the original price of the notebook, priced at $899.99, down from $1,099.00. Currently, this is the best sale price on this version of the 2019 MacBook Air among the major Apple resellers online. The sale also extends to the 256GB model in a few colors, but you won't find an extra discount at checkout for these configurations.

2019 13-inch MacBook Air


Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

