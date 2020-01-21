EA Retiring Tetris Apps for iOS in April 2020

Tuesday January 21, 2020 2:48 pm PST by Juli Clover
EA is ending support for its Tetris for iOS apps starting on April 21, 2020, the company announced today in app updates to Tetris Premium, Tetris 2011, and Tetris Blitz.


As noted on the MacRumors forums, updates to the Tetris apps say that the games are being retired, with no word on why. From the app updates:
Hello Fans, We have had an amazing journey with you so far but sadly, it is time to say goodbye. As of April 21, 2020, EA's Tetris(R) app will be retired, and will no longer be available to play. Kindly note that you will still be able to enjoy the game and use any existing in-game items until April 21, 2020. We hope you have gotten many hours of enjoyment out of this game and we appreciate your ongoing support. Thank you!
Customers who have purchased in-app items in one of EA's Tetris apps will need to use those items up before the game is retired on April 21, 2020. Though some apps remain available to play after being pulled from the App Store, it sounds like EA is removing access to the Tetris games entirely.

Tetris has been a staple iOS game since the iPhone launched, offering up well-known and well-loved block stacking puzzle gameplay. EA has offered several updates for its Tetris apps over the years, but prior to today's announcement about retirement, the apps had not seen an update since the summer of 2018.

Tags: App Store, EA
Avatar
Gyroworld
1 hour ago at 02:50 pm
But why?
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
GubbyMan
1 hour ago at 02:54 pm
So much ********. Why do they have to completely delete the games when they don't need an internet connection to play them. Tetris Premium actually costs money and I think I bought it 8 years ago on my iPhone 3GS. Now they are telling me I can't play it?
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
Kyle4
1 hour ago at 02:57 pm
People had to pay for this app so they should be getting refunds. Why did Tetris need an always online connection anyway? That’s the kind of game you’d want to play when you’re not connected to the internet. They should just be disabling needing to be online so people can still use the app, this is poor form.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
caramelpolice
1 hour ago at 03:00 pm


Only thing I can think of is that they sold the property to someone else. They will end of life it, and then the new owner is going to make everyone buy it again.


EA doesn't own Tetris to begin with - The Tetris Company does, and licenses it out to various companies to make Tetris games.

Perhaps EA lost the license.
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
zorinlynx
35 minutes ago at 03:30 pm
Hello folks! I'm the one who originally posted about EA killing Tetris in the Software forum.

It seems that this post on Reddit explains the situation better; EA had a 15 year license to distribute Tetris games on mobile and that license expires... You guessed it, April 2020.

I'm still irritated that they may kill off existing installs, though. The least they can do is just remove the online components of the game and leave the app playable for those who already have it.

Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
KentuckyApple
1 hour ago at 02:53 pm
Only thing I can think of is that they sold the property to someone else. They will end of life it, and then the new owner is going to make everyone buy it again.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
macduke
1 hour ago at 03:01 pm
Hey look, it's EA being evil again. You guys sound surprised! This is what they do. This is what they are good at. They live for this kind of thing.
Rating: 1 Votes
Avatar
btrach144
54 minutes ago at 03:12 pm
I really do hate EA for this behavior. They buy up games (like Plants vs Zombies) and then kill the series. Why buy all the IP only to kill it off?
Rating: 1 Votes

