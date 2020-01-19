On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Announces Release Dates for Several Upcoming Apple TV+ Shows
"Amazing Stories," a sci-fi anthology series executive produced by Steven Spielberg, is set to premiere on Friday, March 6. "Amazing Stories," which is a reimagining of the original 1980s series, was one of the first shows that Apple picked up for Apple TV+.
The show will focus on a new topic each episode, similar to "Black Mirror" and "Twilight Zone." Apple says that each episode of the series will "transport the audience to worlds of wonder through the lens of today's most imaginative filmmakers, directors and writers."
Stars in "Amazing Stories" include Dylan O'Brien ("Maze Runner," "Teen Wolf"), Victoria Pedretti ("You"), Josh Holloway ("Lost," "Yellowstone"), Sasha Alexander ("Rizzoli & Isles," "Shameless") and Robert Forster ("Twin Peaks").
"Central Park," an animated Apple TV+ series from "Bob's Burgers" creator Loren Bouchard, will premiere on Apple TV+ this summer. "Central Park" is described as an animated musical comedy that focuses on the Tillermans, a family that lives in and takes care of Central Park.
"Defending Jacob," a series starring Chris Evans and Michelle Dockery, will debut on Friday, April 24. The show is a drama series that unfolds around a shocking crime in a small Massachusetts town, following a district attorney who is torn between his love for his son and his duty to uphold justice.
"Home Before Dark," a series that focuses on the story of child journalist Hilde Lysiak, is set to premiere on Friday, April 3. The show follows a young girl who moves from Brooklyn to a small lakeside town where her father is from. Her pursuit of the truth leads her to unearth a cold case that everyone in town tried to bury. The show stars Brooklynn Prince, Jim Sturgess, Abby Miller, Kylie Rogers, Adrian Hough, and more.
Documentary series "Home," which focuses on "the world's most innovative homes," will premiere on Friday, April 17. Apple says that each episode "unveils the boundary-pushing imagination of the visionaries who dared to dream and build them."
Apple also announced a new series from the UK, "Trying," which will launch on Friday, May 1. The show is described as a look at "growing up, settling down, and finding someone to love." It will feature Rafe Spall and Esther Smith as Jason and Nikki, a couple who want a baby but can't have one.
Recently announced docuseries "Dear..." that profiles famous people through letters written to them is set to debut on Friday, June 5. The show stars Oprah Winfrey, Gloria Steinem, Spike Lee, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Yara Shahidi, Stevie Wonder, Aly Raisman, Misty Copeland, Big Bird, and more.
Apple today also announced the renewal of "Mythic Quest: Raven's Banquet" for season 2 ahead of its upcoming debut on Friday, February 7.
All of the shows listed above will be available on Apple TV+, which is priced at $4.99 per month or free for a year for those who recently purchased an iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod touch, or Apple TV.
