Deals: Anker's New Sale Has $9 Wireless Chargers, $17 Bluetooth Speakers, and $30 Portable Chargers

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Anker's January Deals

PowerPort Atom III Slim - $39.99, down from $53.99 (exp. 1/20)

Eufy Security Video Doorbell - $109.99 with on-page coupon, down from $159.99 (exp. 1/19)

EufyCam 2C - $84.99, down from $99.99 (exp. 1/19)

Anker is back this week with its latest round of discounts on useful charging and audio accessories. This time you can find sales on USB-C chargers, Eufy smart home products, Bluetooth speakers, and portable chargers.We've noted below if the accessory requires a discount code, but most items this time around have had their discounts automatically applied and do not require a code. A majority of the sale expires this Sunday, January 19, so be sure to browse and place your order before the end of the week.Head to our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more discounts on Apple products and related accessories.