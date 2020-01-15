Deals: Anker's New Sale Has $9 Wireless Chargers, $17 Bluetooth Speakers, and $30 Portable Chargers

Wednesday January 15, 2020 8:26 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Anker is back this week with its latest round of discounts on useful charging and audio accessories. This time you can find sales on USB-C chargers, Eufy smart home products, Bluetooth speakers, and portable chargers.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

We've noted below if the accessory requires a discount code, but most items this time around have had their discounts automatically applied and do not require a code. A majority of the sale expires this Sunday, January 19, so be sure to browse and place your order before the end of the week.

Anker's January Deals


Hubs
Audio
Smart Home
Wireless Chargers
Portable Charger
Chargers
