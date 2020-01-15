Reminder: Apple to Announce Q1 2020 Earnings on January 28

The financial report should be released at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time on that day as usual, followed by a conference call with Apple CEO Tim Cook and Apple CFO Luca Maestri at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time that will be streamed live on Apple's website. Cook and Maestri will discuss the results and field questions from analysts.
Apple's guidance for the quarter, which ran September 29 through December 28 of 2019:
- revenue between $85.5 billion and $89.5 billion
- gross margin between 37.5 percent and 38.5 percent
- operating expenses between $9.6 billion and $9.8 billion
- other income/(expense) of $200 million
- tax rate of approximately 16.5 percent
Apple's earnings results will provide some insight into how well the latest iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max models sold during the holiday shopping season. The devices became available to purchase in stores on September 20 in many countries, nine days before the quarter began.
Apple's services and wearables categories have also been growing for several quarters, so investors will look to see if that trend continues.
