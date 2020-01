Rack Mount Mac Pro Now Available for Purchase Starting at $6,499

Apple today released the rack mount version of the Mac Pro , offering a design that is suited to a rack configuration. Priced starting at $6,499, the rack mount Mac Pro features all of the same configuration options as the standard ‌Mac Pro‌.Rather than feet or wheels, the rack mount version of the ‌Mac Pro‌ uses stainless steel slide rails that allow it to be slotted into a rack. The machine features the same 3D lattice design for maximizing airflow and top handles for accessing the internals.The base model of the rack mount ‌Mac Pro‌ is the same as the base model standard ‌Mac Pro‌ featuring a 3.5GHz 8-core Intel Xeon W processor, 32GB RAM, and 256GB of storage.