Rack Mount Mac Pro Now Available for Purchase Starting at $6,499
Rather than feet or wheels, the rack mount version of the Mac Pro uses stainless steel slide rails that allow it to be slotted into a rack. The machine features the same 3D lattice design for maximizing airflow and top handles for accessing the internals.
The base model of the rack mount Mac Pro is the same as the base model standard Mac Pro featuring a 3.5GHz 8-core Intel Xeon W processor, 32GB RAM, and 256GB of storage.
Pardon my stupidity but how would that work? Don’t you need to output video SOMEHOW if only to set things up at first to be headless/etc.
That isn't a stupid question. A lot (maybe most) server motherboards have on-board graphics. On-board graphics is generally CPU dependent. I don't think the Xeon W supports it. Might be wrong, as I haven't used them personally, but a quick review of intel's spec page suggests I am correct.
What some people fail to remember (or acknowledge) is that this machine is absolutely not designed for the average consumer. Unless of course your name is John Siracusa lol.
in b4 people complain that this is too much for the average consumer
in b4 people complain that this is too much for the average consumerWhat the?!? Does Apple really expect me to install a 19" equipment rack in my house just in order to use this computer? Who do they think they are?!?
(Sorry, that's about as much fake outrage as I can muster this early in the morning.)
