Apple today informed developers about the release of a new Reality Converter App, which is designed to allow users to convert, view, and customize USDZ 3D objects on the Mac.Common 3D file formats like .obj, .gltf, and .usd can be dragged and dropped into the Reality Converter app, which offers up a converted USDZ result that can be then be edited and customized.The app supports adding textures and editing file metadata, along with previewing USDZ objects under a variety of lighting and environment conditions.The Reality Converter app is in beta right now and can be downloaded from Apple's developer website