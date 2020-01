Apple Files Unreleased Mac in Eurasian Database, Perhaps a 13-Inch MacBook Pro With Scissor Keyboard?

Apple today filed an unreleased Mac with a model identifier of A2289 in the Eurasian Economic Commission database, as spotted by MacRumors. The computer is described as a portable Mac running macOS Catalina.As pure speculation, it is certainly possible that this listing could correspond with the rumored 13-inch MacBook Pro with a scissor keyboard , following in the footsteps of the 16-inch MacBook Pro last October. There is some hope that the 13-inch model will become a 14-inch model, but that remains uncertain.Apple also filed its rack-mounted Mac Pro, model A2304, which remains listed as "coming soon" on its website. There are also a few existing Apple TV models that were filed merely to reflect tvOS 13.Eurasian Economic Commission filings like these have foreshadowed the release of new Apple products on numerous occasions , including multiple Mac, iPhone, iPad, iPad Pro, Apple Watch, and AirPods models. The filings are legally required for any encrypted devices sold in Russia and select other countries.