MacRumors Giveaway: Win an iPhone Case From Mous

Mous offers cases for everything from Apple's newest iPhones to the iPhone 6 and 6 Plus, and there are several case designs to choose from.
The Limitless 3.0, designed for Apple's newest iPhones, is perhaps Mous' most popular case offering. Priced at $35 to $70, the Limitless 3.0 case is offered in several attractive materials, including Aramid Fibre, Bamboo, Black Leather, and Walnut.
Each case is designed to offer protection without adding a significant amount of bulk to the slim form factor of the iPhone. Mous' AiroShock technology keeps the iPhone safe from drops, and raised top and bottom edges protect the display when it's face down without impeding swiping.
The cases are made from a polycarbonate and TPU material, which is used in riot shields, and which has been tested extensively for its durability and protection by Mous.
The Limitless 3.0 cases are equipped with an AutoAlignPlus magnetic system that allow them to work with a range of accessories, such as a car vent mount, a card wallet, and a suction mount. Though there is a magnet for accessories, the Limitless cases work with Qi-based wireless chargers.
Mous also makes other case options for the iPhone, such as the Clarity, which offers impact absorption with a clear, minimalist design that doesn't obscure the look of the iPhone. The Clarity case uses the same AiroShock protection and has the same screen protection as the Limitless 3.0.
There's also the Contour, a simple dual-color case that comes in leather, and is available in multiple colors. The Contour offers drop protection, a microfiber lining, display protection, and the same AiroShock technology as Mous' other cases.
We have 15 cases to give away to MacRumors readers, and each winner will be able to choose a case to fit their device and pick a color. To enter to win our giveaway, use the Gleam.io widget below and enter an email address. Email addresses will be used solely for contact purposes to reach the winners and send the prizes. You can earn additional entries by subscribing to our weekly newsletter, subscribing to our YouTube channel, following us on Twitter, following us on Instagram, or visiting the MacRumors Facebook page.
Due to the complexities of international laws regarding giveaways, only U.S. residents who are 18 years or older and Canadian residents (excluding Quebec) who have reached the age of majority in their province or territory are eligible to enter. To offer feedback or get more information on the giveaway restrictions, please refer to our Site Feedback section, as that is where discussion of the rules will be redirected.
The contest will run from today (January 10) at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time through 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time on January 17. The winners will be chosen randomly on January 17 and will be contacted by email. The winners will have 48 hours to respond and provide a shipping address before new winners are chosen.