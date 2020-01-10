Deals: Cellular Carriers Kick Off New 2020 Offers on iPhone and Apple Watch

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Sprint
Starting today, you can get the Apple Watch Series 4 at up to $275 off, seen in the form of a $11.46/month credit on your bill. This will make the 40mm Apple Watch $7.29/month and the 44mm model $8.54/month. A 24-month installment billing agreement is required, or you'll have to buy a new watch line of service on a qualifying plan with one active handset on the account.
If you're shopping for iPhone, you can get the 64GB iPhone 11 for $15/month with qualifying trade-in and Sprint Flex lease. You'll need a new line of service and an 18-month lease, and afterwards you'll see $14.17/month in credit applied to your bill.
You can also lease a 64GB iPhone XS at $37.50/month, and then get another 64GB iPhone XS for no extra cost thanks to a $37.50/month credit applied to your account within two bills. You'll have to add two new lines or get one new line and one new upgrade, along with a pair of 18-month leases.
There are also a few options for anyone considering switching to Sprint. You can get the iPhone XR for $15/month, or the same smartphone in pre-owned condition for $8/month, if you switch to Sprint from another carrier.
AT&T
AT&T is offering its customers a chance to get up to $500 off eligible iPhones with a new line of service, while customers switching to AT&T can get up to $700 off when they port in their number from another service. The usual caveats apply: you'll need a qualifying installment agreement, eligible smartphone trade-in, and pay a $30 activation fee.
iPhones that you can purchase under this offer include: iPhone: 8 (128GB/256GB), 8 Plus, XR (128GB/256GB), X (64GB/256GB), XS (256GB/512GB), XS Max, 11 ,11 Pro, 11 Pro Max (priced up to $1,450). AT&T noted that the 64GB iPhone 8, 64GB iPhone XR, and 64GB iPhone XS are not eligible.
iPhones that you can trade in under this offer include: iPhone 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max. You can also trade in various smartphones from Samsung, Google, LG, Motorola, Razer, OnePlus, and more.
After all of this, customers switching to AT&T will get up to $700 in bill credits, while existing AT&T customers adding a new line will get up to $500 in bill credits. These credits start within three bills, and they will be applied in equal amounts over 30 monthly installments.
If you're shopping around for Internet and TV packages, AT&T has a few bundle options of AT&T Internet and U-Verse TV, allowing you to save up to $240/year as well as $300 in AT&T reward cards. The carrier even has a few deals on accessories, like 20 percent off AT&T branded chargers.
Verizon
Verizon has a BOGO offer, allowing you to buy one iPhone and get $700 off a second one. Eligible devices include: iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max.
If you add two of these to your cart with any Verizon Unlimited plan, you can get $700 credited to your account over 24 months.
The carrier also has a few deals on older iPhones, like the iPhone 8 and iPhone 7. You can get the iPhone 8 for $10/month when you buy a new smartphone line, or the same offer stands for the iPhone 7 at $5/month.
Other deals include Apple Watch offers, where you can buy one Apple Watch and get another for up to 50 percent off. To do this, add one Apple Watch to your cart on Verizon's website and then shop for another to see the discount applied.
A new watch line of service is required and up to $150 off the retail price of the lower device will be applied.
T-Mobile
If you and someone else are switching to T-Mobile, you can get two lines and two new 64GB iPhone 11 smartphones at $90/month, via 24 monthly bill credits and qualifying trade-ins.
You can also save up to $700 on the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max when switching and trading in a qualifying device. This deal is for the 64GB iPhone 11 Pro or Pro Max, and a monthly payment plan must be selected.
For both offers, you can get up to $700 off if you trade in: iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XR, iPhone X, iPhone 8, and iPhone 8 Plus. You can also get up to $500 off if you trade in: iPhone 7, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 6s, and iPhone 6s Plus.
Additionally, T-Mobile has an Apple Watch offer where you can buy the Apple Watch Series 3 and get $100 off when you add a paired DIGITS line. Once you buy the Series 3 on a monthly payment plan and activate at least one new line of Apple DIGITS service, T-Mobile will apply a monthly bill credit of $4.16 to your account for 24 months.
Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.