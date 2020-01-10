Apple Stores Now Selling Scosche's BaseLynx Modular Charging System

Friday January 10, 2020 10:02 am PST by Juli Clover
Apple's online store and select Apple retail stores are now selling Scosche's BaseLynx Modular Charging System, which features different device charging components that can be paired together to form a charging base.


The BaseLynx Modular Charging System can be purchased in a kit or piece by piece, and there are four different options available:
  • MFi-certified Apple Watch charger, which works in Nightstand mode).
  • Qi wireless charging pad for iPhones and AirPods.
  • Vert charging station that charges three devices at once with one 18W USB-C port and two 12W USB-A ports.
  • Charging EndCap, which fits on the end and includes an 18W USB-C port and a 12W USB-A port. The EndCap is the one component that doesn't work alone.
Apple is selling the Scosche BaseLynx Modular Charging System Kit for $149.95 and the BaseLynx Modular Charging System Pro Kit for $199.95.


The standard kit includes the ‌Apple Watch‌ module, Qi module, and the vertical charging stand, while the Pro version includes those three modules along with the EndCap charger.


Each portion of the BaseLynx can also be purchased separately at prices ranging from $39.95 to $69.95, so customers can build a setup piece by piece.

There are only four charging modules at this time, but Scosche plans to build additional modules in the future that will integrate with the existing modules.

Avatar
Greenmeenie
11 minutes ago at 10:22 am
I still hope apple doesnt go totally wireless and remove the usb-c & lightening ports from future ipad pros and iphones. I travel a lot, and i don’t want to have to lug around a wireless base station to charge them with. Much easier to just bring a cable and plug. Maybe in the future when all devices will be charged constantly thru radio waves wherever you go. Is that tech even possible? But until then, what will travelers do?
ChromeAce
ChromeAce
9 minutes ago at 10:24 am
Pointless. You are gonna have all those cords around anyway for iPad charging, you might as well hook up a couple more to the iPhone and AirPods for faster performance. Also, you can’t use an iPhone while it’s charging wirelesssly laying flat. So I just run all the cables behind the nightstand and use a cable organizer and ’s charging stand for the watch.
