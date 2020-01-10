On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple Stores Now Selling Scosche's BaseLynx Modular Charging System
The BaseLynx Modular Charging System can be purchased in a kit or piece by piece, and there are four different options available:
- MFi-certified Apple Watch charger, which works in Nightstand mode).
- Qi wireless charging pad for iPhones and AirPods.
- Vert charging station that charges three devices at once with one 18W USB-C port and two 12W USB-A ports.
- Charging EndCap, which fits on the end and includes an 18W USB-C port and a 12W USB-A port. The EndCap is the one component that doesn't work alone.
The standard kit includes the Apple Watch module, Qi module, and the vertical charging stand, while the Pro version includes those three modules along with the EndCap charger.
Each portion of the BaseLynx can also be purchased separately at prices ranging from $39.95 to $69.95, so customers can build a setup piece by piece.
There are only four charging modules at this time, but Scosche plans to build additional modules in the future that will integrate with the existing modules.
