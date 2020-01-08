Twitter Adding 'Conversation Participants' Option to Limit Replies to Tweets

Wednesday January 8, 2020 10:14 AM PST by Juli Clover
At CES, Twitter's director of product management Suzanne Xie outlined some new features that are coming to the social network, and The Verge has shared details on what we can expect.

In the future, Twitter will add a "conversation participants" option on the screen where a tweet is composed. Twitter users will be able to choose between four options: Global, Group, Panel, and Statement.

The Global feature will let anyone reply, while Group will limit replies to people a Twitter user follows and mentions. Panel will allow people specifically mentioned in a tweet to reply, and Statement will presumably disable replies all together.

As The Verge points out, this will allow Twitter users to limit the spread of their tweets with a middle ground between public and private.

Twitter is also planning to add a specific conversation view that puts all of a conversation on a single screen, making it easy to sort through different tweets and their replies.

Other features in the works include list display customization, prompts for following topics, and options to make it easier to find lists.

There's no word on when these new features might come to Twitter, but the conversation participants option is slated to be added this year.

itsmilo
39 minutes ago at 10:31 am
And still no edit within a minute feature
Twinsbb17
21 minutes ago at 10:49 am
Twitter rolling out features to appease the ❄❄❄ community. It’s bad enough website and forums already crack down on this sort of stuff, now Twitter is joining the chorus of protecting those who can’t handle criticisms, other points of view, etc.
CarlJ
18 minutes ago at 10:52 am
Cool, because Twitter didn't have enough of an echo chamber effect before.
PhoenixDown
12 minutes ago at 10:58 am
I guess this cannot apply to politicians given the court rulings around that?
