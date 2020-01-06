On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Samsung to Unveil New Smartphones at Galaxy Unpacked Event on February 11
Samsung is expected to launch a trio of Galaxy S11 smartphones, which will be the company's new flagship devices when they debut, plus there's been talk of a new foldable smartphone that will rival the Motorola Razr.
Rumors suggest the new smartphones will feature a design similar to the Galaxy Note 10 with a hole-punch cutout at the top of the display. Screen sizes are rumored to be 6.4, 6.7, and 6.9 inches.
Features are said to include 5G connectivity, a four camera array with a 108-megapixel camera, 5x optical zoom, a 5,000mAh battery, a 120Hz display, and facial recognition capabilities.
Samsung's event will take place at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, with Samsung planning to offer a live stream on the Samsung website.
We'll have coverage of the event as it is interesting to take a look at what new features Apple's competitors are unveiling to compete with the iPhone.
- Samung (Android) OS is more flexible for the power and business user. Apple OS interface feels a little archaic
- Apple cameras are much better. Despite the specs on Samsung cameras, they really just suck. Must be a software issue? Poor focus, slow focus, poor low-light performance, too much shutter lag, grainy.
- My Samsung Note has never crashed. My iPhone 11 crashes perhaps one or twice per moth. Or it just gets stuck and sits for a while.
- Can't argue that Apple has the far superior and sticky ecosystem. And it is better for families who want to stay close and in touch.
- I like Face ID a lot more than I thought I would. Samsung has lots of auto-unlock features (like geofencing), but FaceID is overall much better and more useful
- The Apple Card and Apple Pay are great. Samung and Google Pay are clumsy and spotty.
- IMHO, the Samsung Note 10 screen is sharper and richer than the iPhone 11. I also like the Note 10 form factor better. Easier to hold and manage with one hand.
- I still hate the notch. Eats up screen space and really stands out on bright screens. The Note 10 punch hole is less distracting.
- I've grown more weary of Google over the past couple of years. Despite some recent missteps by Apple, I feel that Apple is more likely to respect my privacy than Google.
