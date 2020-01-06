Samsung to Unveil New Smartphones at Galaxy Unpacked Event on February 11

Monday January 6, 2020 2:02 pm PST by Juli Clover
Samsung this weekend announced that its next event will take place on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, with the South Korean company set to unveil new smartphones that will compete with Apple's iPhone 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max.


Samsung is expected to launch a trio of Galaxy S11 smartphones, which will be the company's new flagship devices when they debut, plus there's been talk of a new foldable smartphone that will rival the Motorola Razr.

Rumors suggest the new smartphones will feature a design similar to the Galaxy Note 10 with a hole-punch cutout at the top of the display. Screen sizes are rumored to be 6.4, 6.7, and 6.9 inches.

Features are said to include 5G connectivity, a four camera array with a 108-megapixel camera, 5x optical zoom, a 5,000mAh battery, a 120Hz display, and facial recognition capabilities.

Rendering of alleged Galaxy S11 Plus
Samsung's event will take place at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Time at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, with Samsung planning to offer a live stream on the Samsung website.

We'll have coverage of the event as it is interesting to take a look at what new features Apple's competitors are unveiling to compete with the iPhone.

Avatar
alj96z
57 minutes ago at 02:06 pm
Does it still run android? If so, hard pass. ?
Rating: 3 Votes
Avatar
MarkB786
48 minutes ago at 02:15 pm
Always good to see what they come up with. After using Apple and Samsung Note phones for a few years, here's my list of pros/cons:
- Samung (Android) OS is more flexible for the power and business user. Apple OS interface feels a little archaic
- Apple cameras are much better. Despite the specs on Samsung cameras, they really just suck. Must be a software issue? Poor focus, slow focus, poor low-light performance, too much shutter lag, grainy.
- My Samsung Note has never crashed. My iPhone 11 crashes perhaps one or twice per moth. Or it just gets stuck and sits for a while.
- Can't argue that Apple has the far superior and sticky ecosystem. And it is better for families who want to stay close and in touch.
- I like Face ID a lot more than I thought I would. Samsung has lots of auto-unlock features (like geofencing), but FaceID is overall much better and more useful
- The Apple Card and Apple Pay are great. Samung and Google Pay are clumsy and spotty.
- IMHO, the Samsung Note 10 screen is sharper and richer than the iPhone 11. I also like the Note 10 form factor better. Easier to hold and manage with one hand.
- I still hate the notch. Eats up screen space and really stands out on bright screens. The Note 10 punch hole is less distracting.
- I've grown more weary of Google over the past couple of years. Despite some recent missteps by Apple, I feel that Apple is more likely to respect my privacy than Google.
Rating: 3 Votes

