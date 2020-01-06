Deals: Get the 13-Inch 256GB MacBook Pro for $1,250 on Amazon ($250 Off)

Monday January 6, 2020 5:54 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Amazon is providing an extra discount on the 13-inch MacBook Pro from Mid 2019, allowing you to save a total of $250 on the notebook. You'll see a base $99 discount on the MacBook Pro when you visit Amazon's webpage for the device, but when you head to the checkout screen to place your order, an additional $150 will be taken off your order.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

This isn't quite the lowest-ever price we've seen on this model of the MacBook Pro, but it is the current best discount we've tracked and definitely a solid offer for anyone shopping around for the 2019 MacBook Pro. This is the 1.4 GHz model with 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, a quad-core 8th-Generation Intel Core i5 processor, and a Touch Bar with Touch ID.

