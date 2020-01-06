CES 2020: Kohler and Moen Announce Connected Shower Products, Touchless Toilet, and More

Both Kohler and Moen announced connected shower products, like Kohler's Moxie showerhead + smart speaker and Moen's latest U by Moen Smart Shower. With these upgrades to your shower, you can start the shower from your smartphone and in Moen's case, even use Siri to adjust settings like temperature.
Other popular products at CES this year include smart faucets, which let you initiate water flow by either waving your hand or talking to the faucet. Kohler's Touchless Toilet introduces a similar idea, letting you flush the toilet by waving your hand near the lever. Check out all of the announcements below.
Kohler's announcements:
- Moxie showerhead + smart speaker - A combination of a Kohler showerhead with a Harman Kardon smart speaker, that lets you listen to music and talk to a built-in voice assistant while you shower.
- Aquifer Refine water purification system - Eliminate harmful contaminants from your kitchen water with a system that features Wi-Fi connectivity to monitor usage and leak detection.
- Setra touchless kitchen faucet - A faucet with touchless on/off operation that uses motion control and a voice assistant to activate the faucet.
- DTV Mode digital shower system - Create customized bath presets, adjust temperature, and remotely start your shower from a connected app.
- Touchless Toilet - Kohler's new toilet offers touchless flushing through an integrated sensor.
Moen's announcements:
- Moen Network - Moen is expanding its smart ecosystem across a full line of smart home products, including kitchen and bath fixtures, after first only being available in the U by Moen Smart Shower.
- Smart Faucet - Take advantage of smart features like precise measurements, exact temperatures, and unlimited personalized presets, with voice activation controls.
- Smart Water Detector - Detect and prevent leaks, monitor water usage, and more using a small device that connects to Moen's smartphone app.
- Smart Shower - The next generation Moen Smart Shower features mobile connectivity, 12 customized presets, and the ability to control the shower from your smartphone or through Siri.