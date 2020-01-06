CES 2020: Belkin Unveils New USB-C Wall Chargers, Wireless Chargers and More

Monday January 6, 2020 7:00 PM PST by Juli Clover
Belkin has a whole slew of new products that it's showing off at CES, including a range of USB-C GaN wall chargers and a wide selection of updating charging docks and pads for Apple devices.

Below is a quick overview of the notable new accessories that Belkin will be launching throughout the year.

Boost Charge USB-C GaN Wall Chargers


Belkin's USB-C wall chargers come in 30W, 60W, and 68W options, and all use GaN technology which allows for smaller, more compact power adapter designs.

The 30W model is designed for charging the MacBook Air and can be used for the iPad Pro and fast charging the iPhone, while the 60W model is ideal for the 13-inch MacBook Pro, though it can also be used for the 15 and 16-inch models.


The 68W model features two USB-C ports with Intelligent Power Sharing and a foldable plug, ideal for travel. Pricing ranges from $34.99 to $59.99, and the chargers are set to launch in April 2020.

Boost Charge 3-in-1 Wireless Charger


The Boost Charge 3-in-1 Wireless Charger is designed to charge the ‌iPhone‌, AirPods, and Apple Watch all at once. It features an upright wireless charging puck for the ‌Apple Watch‌, a shallow docking space for the ‌AirPods‌ and AirPods Pro, and an upright charging option for an ‌iPhone‌ with Qi-based wireless charging.


It will be priced at $109.99 and it will launch in April 2020.

Boost Charge Wireless Charging Stand and Speaker


The Boost Charge Wireless Charging Stand and Speaker is designed to allow users to listen to music, watch videos, and take phone calls while charging their ‌iPhone‌.


The charger features a compact design that is similar to Belkin's original Boost Charge, but with the addition of. a rear speaker that connects to the ‌iPhone‌ over Bluetooth. The Boost Charge Wireless Charging Stand and Speaker will be priced at $49.99 and it will launch in April 2020.

Boost Charge Dual Wireless Charging Pads


Belkin's Dual Wireless Charging Pads offer 10W charging for two iPhones at once through a single charging pad with a dual device design. The Dual Wireless Charging Pads will launch in March 2020 and will be priced at $49.99.


Boost Charge Wireless Car Charger


The Boost Charge Wireless Car Charger offers a vent mount that installs easily in any vehicle. It comes equipped with two USB-A ports, one for charging the vent mount with a USB-A to USB-C connection and a second port for charging an additional device.


Boost Charge Portable Wireless Charger and Stand Special Edition


The Boost Charge Wireless Charger and Stand Special Edition is a two-in-one charging solution that includes a wireless charging stand and a 10,000mAh power bank that can be wirelessly charged and wirelessly charges the ‌iPhone‌ on the go.


The Boost Charge Wireless Charger and Stand Special Edition will launch in March 2020 and it will be priced at $79.99.

Tags: Belkin, CES 2020
