Deals: OWC Discounts HomePod to $189.88 ($110 Off)

Friday January 3, 2020 7:41 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
MacSales is discounting Apple's HomePod to $189.88, down from the retail price of $299.00. This is for a brand-new HomePod (White), but there are caveats to the sale: the HomePod will come in "Bulk (Non-Retail) Packaging," which essentially means you won't be getting Apple's typical HomePod box, but instead a plain, nondescript box.

MacSales includes a 1 Year OWC-fulfilled limited warranty with the HomePod, so you won't receive a warranty directly from Apple. That being said, MacSales is a trusted Apple reseller with a solid reputation so those who missed out on the holiday HomePod deals should visit OWC's website before the offer expires.

Once it's been added to your cart, you'll see the OWC instant rebate of $30 appear on the HomePod at the checkout screen. The Space Gray version is available for $194.88 as well.

Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.

MacLawyer
17 minutes ago at 07:44 am
These put out great sound, and I would buy one *if* it only had a line in port to attach to the TV, turntable preamp, etc.
