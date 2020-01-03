Deals: Lowest-Ever Prices Hit 2019 MacBook Pro (Up to $600 Off) and iPad Air

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
The products listed below represent the latest 2019 versions of each respective line and include numerous lowest-ever prices for select models. In total, you'll find deals on the 15-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, iPad Air, and iPad.
Note that certain devices on Amazon have lengthy shipping estimates, including the 15-inch MacBook Pro. This notebook won't be in stock until February 6, but if you're interested you can still place your order now to lock in the $600 discount before it expires.
15-inch MacBook Pro
- 2.3 GHz 8-Core, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $2,199.00, down from $2,799.00 ($600 off, lowest ever)
16-inch MacBook Pro
- 2.6 GHz 6-Core, 16GB RAM, 512GB SSD - $2,187.92, down from $2,399.00 ($211 off, lowest ever)
- 2.3 GHz 8-Core, 16GB RAM, 1TB SSD - $2,549.00, down from $2,799.00 ($250 off, lowest ever)
10.5-inch iPad Air
- Cellular 256GB - $599.00, down from $779.00 ($180 off, lowest ever)
10.2-inch iPad
- Wi-Fi 32GB - $279.99, down from $329.00 ($50 off)
- Wi-Fi 128GB - $359.99, down from $429.00 ($70 off)
- Cellular 32GB - $409.99, down from $459.00 ($50 off)
- Cellular 128GB - $489.99, down from $559.00 ($70 off)