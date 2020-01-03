Deals: Lowest-Ever Prices Hit 2019 MacBook Pro (Up to $600 Off) and iPad Air

Friday January 3, 2020 5:40 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
To end the week, Amazon and Best Buy have a few discounts on Apple's newest iPads and MacBook Pro notebooks. You'll find as much as $600 off the MacBook Pro, up to $180 off iPad Air, and up to $70 off the 10.2-inch iPad.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The products listed below represent the latest 2019 versions of each respective line and include numerous lowest-ever prices for select models. In total, you'll find deals on the 15-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, iPad Air, and iPad.

Note that certain devices on Amazon have lengthy shipping estimates, including the 15-inch MacBook Pro. This notebook won't be in stock until February 6, but if you're interested you can still place your order now to lock in the $600 discount before it expires.

15-inch MacBook Pro


16-inch MacBook Pro


10.5-inch iPad Air


10.2-inch iPad


