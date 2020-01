Deals: Lowest-Ever Prices Hit 2019 MacBook Pro (Up to $600 Off) and iPad Air

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

15-inch MacBook Pro

16-inch MacBook Pro

10.5-inch iPad Air

Cellular 256GB - $599.00, down from $779.00 ($180 off, lowest ever)

10.2-inch iPad

To end the week, Amazon and Best Buy have a few discounts on Apple's newest iPads and MacBook Pro notebooks. You'll find as much as $600 off the MacBook Pro, up to $180 off iPad Air, and up to $70 off the 10.2-inch iPad.The products listed below represent the latest 2019 versions of each respective line and include numerous lowest-ever prices for select models. In total, you'll find deals on the 15-inch MacBook Pro, 16-inch MacBook Pro, iPad Air, and iPad.Note that certain devices on Amazon have lengthy shipping estimates, including the 15-inch MacBook Pro. This notebook won't be in stock until February 6, but if you're interested you can still place your order now to lock in the $600 discount before it expires.Head to our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more discounts on Apple products and related accessories.