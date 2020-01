Apple Now Allowing AirPods Charging Cases to Be Engraved With Emojis

Apple today added updated engraving options for the AirPods Charging Case, allowing customers who purchase ‌AirPods‌ to choose to engrave emoji characters on their devices.‌AirPods‌ have always been able to be engraved, but the engravings were limited to text and there was no option to add an emoji character. Apple is highlighting the engraving options on its main site and when customers visit one of the ‌AirPods‌ product pages.Customers who choose to personalize their ‌AirPods‌ during the purchase process can choose from several emoji characters, though not all emojis are available. Options like smiling face, face with tongue out, and thumbs up are available, as are multiple animals.There's a ghost, unicorn, bear, skull, dragon, poop, snake, and others, including the animals from the Chinese zodiac. Customers can choose text or an emoji, but not both as the emoji is done in a larger style. Apple has also tweaked the text that can be added to the ‌AirPods‌, bumping up the size.Customization options with emoji are available for all ‌AirPods‌ models and apply to the Charging Case for each order.Thanks, Stanford!