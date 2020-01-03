Apple's Annual Shareholders Meeting to Take Place on February 26 at Apple Park, Pre-Registration Required

Apple has been holding its shareholder meetings at Steve Jobs Theater since 2018, and because space is limited, the company requires shareholders to pre-register for the event.
Shareholders can register to attend the meeting at Proxyvote.com starting at 8:00 a.m. Pacific Time on February 4, 2020. Apple says that registration will be on a first-come, first-served basis.
The record date for the meeting is January 2, 2019, and only shareholders as of the record date who have registered in advance and have a valid registration confirmation will be allowed to enter the meeting or vote at the annual meeting.
Apple's annual shareholder meetings are not typically interesting to the general public, and Apple executives share little about Apple products. Apple CEO Tim Cook did make a few comments last year about Apple's services business and roadmap, so similar information could be shared this year.