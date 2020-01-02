Deals: Shop the First Big Sales of 2020 From Mophie, Best Buy, Pad & Quill, and More

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Mophie
Mophie is offering 25 percent off its entire site, with no exclusions according to the retailer. This means you can save on Mophie's iPhone battery cases, wireless charging mats, portable batteries, and more.
This discount applies to all of Zagg's brands, so you can also shop for 25 percent off Invisible Shield, Braven, iFrogz, Gear4, and Halo. Mophie is also letting shoppers know that there might be a delay on orders placed through January 6, with some orders not shipping until next week.
Pad & Quill
On Pad & Quill, you can shop a New Years Event that is offering 25 percent off select items. You can stack these savings with our coupon code MR15 to get an additional 15 percent off your order.
With this set of discounts, you can get an accessory like the Cambridge Leather 12.9-inch iPad Pro Case for $61.16, down from $119.95. Be sure to browse through the full New Years Event sale to see everything discounted, but you can also use MR15 on anything you see on Pad & Quill's website.
Nimble
Nimble is giving our readers a chance to get 30 percent off their orders, which is a solid discount on the company's eco-friendly charging products. Use the code MACRUMORS30 to see the discount applied in your cart.
You can get big savings on Nimble's Fast Charge Kits, which include a portable battery, USB-C to Lightning cable, 18W wall charger, and USB-C to USB-C cable. You can get the 5-Day Kit (including a 13,000 mAh portable battery) for $73.47, down from $104.95.
Best Buy
Best Buy is starting 2020 with a new Apple Shopping Event, which is offering sales on devices including the iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, iPhone 11, Powerbeats Pro, and Beats headphones.
- iPad Pro - Save up to $100 on select models [My Best Buy members only]
- MacBook Pro - Save up to $400 on select models [My Best Buy members only]
- iPhone 11 - Save up to $250 with qualified activation and trade-in
- Powerbeats Pro - $199.99, down from $249.99
- Beats Studio3 - $199.99, down from $349.99