Deals: Shop the First Big Sales of 2020 From Mophie, Best Buy, Pad & Quill, and More

Mophie

Pad & Quill

Nimble

Best Buy

Now that it's 2020, many retailers have kicked off their first sales of the year. We've rounded up some of the more notable sale events in this article, including those for Mophie, Pad & Quill, Nimble, and Best Buy. Mophie is offering, with no exclusions according to the retailer. This means you can save on Mophie's iPhone battery cases, wireless charging mats, portable batteries, and more.This discount applies to all of Zagg's brands , so you can also shop for 25 percent off Invisible Shield, Braven, iFrogz, Gear4, and Halo. Mophie is also letting shoppers know that there might be a delay on orders placed through January 6, with some orders not shipping until next week.On Pad & Quill , you can shop a New Years Event that is offeringselect items. You can stack these savings with our coupon code MR15 to get anyour order.With this set of discounts, you can get an accessory like the Cambridge Leather 12.9-inch iPad Pro Case for $61.16, down from $119.95. Be sure to browse through the full New Years Event sale to see everything discounted, but you can also use MR15 on anything you see on Pad & Quill's website. Nimble is giving our readers a chance to gettheir orders, which is a solid discount on the company's eco-friendly charging products. Use the code MACRUMORS30 to see the discount applied in your cart.You can get big savings on Nimble's Fast Charge Kits, which include a portable battery, USB-C to Lightning cable, 18W wall charger, and USB-C to USB-C cable. You can get the 5-Day Kit (including a 13,000 mAh portable battery) for $73.47, down from $104.95. Best Buy is starting 2020 with a new Apple Shopping Event, which is offering sales on devices including the iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, iPhone 11, Powerbeats Pro, and Beats headphones.Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.