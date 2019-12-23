eBay Offers Your Last Chance to Get an iTunes Gift Card on Sale Before Christmas ($100 for $85)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with eBay. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
To get the discount, head to eBay and click "Buy it Now" on the iTunes gift card's page. The 15 percent discount is automatically applied, and once you complete your order it will be delivered to the e-mail address of your choice within a few hours. The sale is only available to customers in the United States.
App Store and iTunes gift cards can be used to pay for iCloud storage, to rent films on iTunes Movies, and even on subscriptions to Apple Music, Netflix, Hulu, and more. Thanks to sales on the gift cards, you're able to save a little bit of money on these purchases, so be sure to visit PayPal on eBay this week if you've been looking to stock up on iTunes credit.
Our full Deals Roundup has more information on the latest Apple-related sales and bargains.