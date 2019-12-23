Anker's Latest Sale Has Discounted Portable Batteries Perfect for Holiday Traveling

Monday December 23, 2019 8:05 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
On Amazon, a new Anker sale has kicked off today and it's offering solid discounts on a range of Anker's best portable batteries. You can get everything from the PowerCore 5,000 mAh to the 26,800 mAh model at a discount this week.

Most of the accessories will remain on sale through December 29, making this a perfect opportunity to purchase a reliable portable battery for anyone preparing for a trip over the holidays.

Anker Sale


