Deals: Shop Holiday Discounts on Apple's 10.2-Inch iPad, 11-inch iPad Pro, and iPad Air (Including Lowest-Ever Prices)

Thursday December 19, 2019 8:50 am PST by Mitchel Broussard
Best Buy and Amazon are offering big discounts across Apple's range of iPads, providing last-minute holiday shoppers with a chance to save on an iPad before Christmas. Models discounted include the 10.2-inch iPad, iPad Air, and 11-inch iPad Pro.

Some of these sales include lowest-ever prices, including the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad ($429.00, $100 off), the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air ($649.00, $100 off), and the 64GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro ($649.99, $100 off). There are plenty more sales to browse this week, so check out all of them in the lists below.

Each configuration below represents a sale at Best Buy, and where it's appropriate we've also provided matching sales happening on Amazon. Both Amazon and Best Buy are offering a form of expedited shipping, be it free two-day or next-day delivery, but delays can happen and stock is low for some models, so be sure to shop soon.

2019 10.2-inch iPad

  • Wi-Fi 32GB - $249.99, down from $329.00 ($80 off)
  • Wi-Fi 128GB - $329.99, down from $429.00 ($100 off, lowest ever)
  • Cellular 32GB - $379.99, down from $459.00 ($80 off, lowest ever)
  • Cellular 128GB - $459.99, down from $559.00 ($100 off, lowest ever)

2019 iPad Air

2018 11-Inch iPad Pro


Wi-Fi

Cellular

Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.

