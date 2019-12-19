Deals: Shop Holiday Discounts on Apple's 10.2-Inch iPad, 11-inch iPad Pro, and iPad Air (Including Lowest-Ever Prices)

On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
Some of these sales include lowest-ever prices, including the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad ($429.00, $100 off), the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air ($649.00, $100 off), and the 64GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro ($649.99, $100 off). There are plenty more sales to browse this week, so check out all of them in the lists below.
Each configuration below represents a sale at Best Buy, and where it's appropriate we've also provided matching sales happening on Amazon. Both Amazon and Best Buy are offering a form of expedited shipping, be it free two-day or next-day delivery, but delays can happen and stock is low for some models, so be sure to shop soon.
2019 10.2-inch iPad
- Wi-Fi 32GB - $249.99, down from $329.00 ($80 off)
- Wi-Fi 128GB - $329.99, down from $429.00 ($100 off, lowest ever)
- Cellular 32GB - $379.99, down from $459.00 ($80 off, lowest ever)
- Cellular 128GB - $459.99, down from $559.00 ($100 off, lowest ever)
2019 iPad Air
- Wi-Fi 64GB - $399.99, down from $499.00 ($100 off, lowest ever)
- Wi-Fi 256GB - $549.99, down from $649.00 ($100 off, lowest ever)
- Cellular 64GB - $529.99, down from $629.00 ($100 off)
- Cellular 256GB - $679.99, down from $779.00 ($100 off)
2018 11-Inch iPad Pro
Wi-Fi
- 64GB - $649.99, down from $799.00 ($150 off, lowest ever)
- 256GB - $799.99, down from $949.00 ($150 off)
- 512GB - $949.99, down from $1,149.00 ($200 off) [matched at Amazon]
- 1TB - $1,149.99, down from $1,349.00 ($200 off) [matched at Amazon]
Cellular
- 64GB - $799.99, down from $949.00 ($150 off)
- 256GB - $949.99, down from $1,099.00 ($150 off) [matched at Amazon]
- 512GB - $1,099.99, down from $1,299.00 ($200 off) [matched at Amazon]
- 1TB - $1,299.99, down from $1,499.00 ($200 off) [matched at Amazon]