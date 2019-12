Deals: Shop Holiday Discounts on Apple's 10.2-Inch iPad, 11-inch iPad Pro, and iPad Air (Including Lowest-Ever Prices)

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

2019 10.2-inch iPad

2019 iPad Air

2018 11-Inch iPad Pro

Wi-Fi

Cellular

Best Buy and Amazon are offering big discounts across Apple's range of iPads, providing last-minute holiday shoppers with a chance to save on an iPad before Christmas. Models discounted include the 10.2-inch iPad, iPad Air, and 11-inch iPad Pro.Some of these sales include lowest-ever prices, including the 128GB Wi-Fi iPad ($429.00, $100 off), the 256GB Wi-Fi iPad Air ($649.00, $100 off), and the 64GB Wi-Fi 11-inch iPad Pro ($649.99, $100 off). There are plenty more sales to browse this week, so check out all of them in the lists below.Each configuration below represents a sale at Best Buy, and where it's appropriate we've also provided matching sales happening on Amazon. Both Amazon and Best Buy are offering a form of expedited shipping, be it free two-day or next-day delivery, but delays can happen and stock is low for some models, so be sure to shop soon.Be sure to visit our full Deals Roundup to shop for even more Apple-related products and accessories.