Apple Inks First-Look Deal With 'Catastrophe' and 'Divorce' Creator Sharon Horgan

The multi-year agreement covers all future projects that Horgan writes, and it follows the end of her deal with Amazon.
Apple's UK television division spearheaded the deal, with Apple's creative director of worldwide video, Jay Hunt, overseeing the project. Hunt has been previously linked to Horgan, as he commissioned "Catastrophe" for Channel 4 in the UK and Amazon in the U.S.
"Catastrophe" followed an Irish primary school teacher (played by Horgan) who meets an advertising executive. They have a short fling, and she later finds out that she's pregnant.
"Divorce," also created by Horgan, starred Sarah Jessica Parker and Thomas Haden Church as a middle-aged divorcing couple.
Horgan is already working on "Shining Vale," a half hour horror comedy and HBO Max show "Delilah," projects she had in the works prior to her deal with Apple. She is also set to star in "Game Night," an upcoming Amazon TV show.