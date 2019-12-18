Twelve South Announces 'AirSnap Pro' Case for AirPods Pro

The case has a cutout for the Lightning port on the AirPods Pro, but it also supports wireless charging on compatible Qi mats. The accessory comes with a nylon wristlet that can be used to hold your AirPods Pro on walks or runs, as well as an included S-clip that can be used to attach the AirSnap Pro to a backpack or purse.
You can get the AirSnap Pro for $39.99 in Cognac, Black, or Slate Blue, and pre-orders are up today on Twelve South's website. The company says that the new product won't begin shipping until the week of December 30, 2019.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Twelve South. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.