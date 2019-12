Deals Spotlight: Anker Kicks Off Big Accessory Sale With Savings on Soundcore Products, Portable Batteries, Cables, and More

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Soundcore Mini (2-pack) - $34.99 with on-page coupon, down from $54.99 (exp. 12/22)

Soundcore Liberty Air - $49.99 with on-page coupon, down from $79.99 (exp. 12/22)

PowerWave Pad - $9.59, down from $11.99 (exp. 12/22)

PowerWave Base Pad - $12.99, down from $15.99 (exp. 12/18)

Anker this week kicked off a big accessory sale on Amazon, with discounts on everything from Soundcore earphones to Lightning cables, PowerWave wireless charging mats, and PowerCore portable batteries.We've listed all of the devices in Anker's new sale below, along with the dates when the discounts expire. Most of the sales will end on December 22, which makes this one of Anker's last big discount events of 2019.Even more holiday bargains and discounts can be discovered in our full Deals Roundup