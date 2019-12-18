On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Apple, Amazon, Google, and Zigbee Alliance to Develop Open Standard for Smart Home Devices
Zigbee Alliance board member companies such as IKEA, Legrand, NXP Semiconductors, Resideo, SmartThings, Schneider Electric, Signify, Silicon Labs, Somfy, and Wulian will also contribute to the project.
The so-called "Project Connected Home over IP" aims to make it easier for device manufacturers to build devices that are compatible with smart home and voice services such as Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, and others by defining a specific set of IP-based networking technologies for device certification.
The working group has a goal to release a draft specification and a preliminary reference open source implementation in late 2020.
More details are available on the Project Connected Home over IP website.
