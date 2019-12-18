Apple, Amazon, Google, and Zigbee Alliance to Develop Open Standard for Smart Home Devices

Wednesday December 18, 2019 5:06 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple, Amazon, Google, and the Zigbee Alliance today announced a new working group that plans to develop and promote the adoption of a new, royalty-free connectivity standard for smart home products, with a focus on increased compatibility, security, and simplified development for manufacturers.


Zigbee Alliance board member companies such as IKEA, Legrand, NXP Semiconductors, Resideo, SmartThings, Schneider Electric, Signify, Silicon Labs, Somfy, and Wulian will also contribute to the project.

The so-called "Project Connected Home over IP" aims to make it easier for device manufacturers to build devices that are compatible with smart home and voice services such as Siri, Alexa, Google Assistant, and others by defining a specific set of IP-based networking technologies for device certification.

The working group has a goal to release a draft specification and a preliminary reference open source implementation in late 2020.

More details are available on the Project Connected Home over IP website.

djcerla
29 minutes ago at 05:10 am
Wow... didn’t see this coming. Great news.
jk1211
30 minutes ago at 05:10 am
About damn time. So many cheaper smart devices (bulbs, plugs etc) are Google/Alexa only. The Homekit versions cost double which just isnt worth it usually.
TriBruin
26 minutes ago at 05:14 am
Lounge vibes 05
30 minutes ago at 05:10 am
I was just saying that we need a home standard, because it’s getting confusing for the average customer
bbednarz
18 minutes ago at 05:22 am
I swear to god if this makes all my current HomeKit stuff obsolete... Hoping Hue bulbs and Lutron wall switches will be fine and whatever is being updated can be pushed out to the bridges of each.
JWD
16 minutes ago at 05:24 am
Not sure if this is the best move for Apple. I’ll take security over product availability or price any day. Apple seems to be the only one with security at the forefront.
