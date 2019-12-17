Apple Seeds First Beta of watchOS 6.1.2 to Developers

Once the proper configuration profile has been installed from the Apple Developer Center, the new watchOS beta can be downloaded through the dedicated Apple Watch app on the iPhone by going to General > Software Update.
To install the update, the Apple Watch needs to have at least 50 percent battery, it must be placed on the charger, and it has to be in range of the iPhone.
There's no word yet on what features are included in the watchOS 6.1.2 beta, but if we find anything new after downloading the software, we'll update this article.