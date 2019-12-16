iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods Named to Time Magazine's Best Gadgets of the Decade

Monday December 16, 2019 5:33 am PST by Joe Rossignol
TIME has published a list of what it believes are the 10 most important gadgets introduced in the last decade, and three Apple products have made the cut, including the iPad, Apple Watch, and AirPods.

Justin Sullivan / Getty

The original iPad was unveiled by the late Steve Jobs in 2010, while the Apple Watch and AirPods were released in 2015 and 2016, respectively.

"Before the iPad's introduction in 2010, the idea of a 'tablet computer' was mostly relegated to slick science fiction movies and unwieldy laptop-adjacent monstrosities running terrible software," writes TIME's Patrick Lucas Austin. "Apple's iPad — like the iPhone before it — resulted in a cultural shift for personal computing, and set the tone for the next decade of portable devices."

Austin adds that the Apple Watch "set the standard for what a smartwatch could do," while he believes AirPods are "the gold standard of truly wireless audio," especially after the launch of AirPods Pro.

The list also includes the Tesla Model S, Raspberry Pi, Google Chromecast, DJI Phantom, Amazon Echo, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Adaptive Controller.

jcswim312
I use my Apple Watch and AirPods Pro everyday

Apple continues to innovate 7 years after Steve Jobs passed away
Sykora171
Agreed. So curious as to what devices will come in the next decade.
Mitthrawnuruodo
Loved that first iPad.

Didn't get released in Norway (at first), so I went to London to get it.

Still in (almost) daily use in the kindergarten where my partner works, being handled by 4 and 5 year olds. :)
DoctorTech
I often disagree with Time's "Best of Year / Best of Decade" lists but I would have to agree with those items being on the list. Each of them are best in their respective categories and in the case of iPad and Apple Watch, they have really defined the category.
