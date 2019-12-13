Last-Minute Holiday Deals: Shop the Best Sales on Apple Accessories From Pad & Quill, Twelve South, and More

On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
For this reason, in this article we've accumulated as many notable Apple-related sales we could find across the internet, ranging from accessory brands like Mophie and Twelve South, to discounts on Apple products like the HomePod. Of course, shipping estimates and costs will vary greatly from store to store, but if you place an order soon, most of these retailers are still ensuring delivery by Christmas day.
We also have a few exclusive discounts mixed into the sales below, letting our readers save a little extra at places like Mophie, Twelve South, Pad & Quill, Nimble, and more. These sales allow our readers to save on portable chargers, iPhone battery cases, screen protectors, and much more. Be sure to check out all of these deals in the lists below.
Pad & Quill
MacRumors has partnered with Pad & Quill to give our readers a chance to save on Apple accessories all the way through Christmas day. With our first discount code, you can save 20 percent on any Apple related product, including those for iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad and MacBook. Enter the code MR20 to access this sale.
Otherwise, you can use the code MR15 to take 15 percent off Pad & Quill's other products, like its premium leather bags, wallets, and desk accessories. These two codes essentially cover the entirety of Pad & Quill's website, and are a perfect opportunity to shop for anyone on your holiday list who loves high-quality accessories for their Apple devices.
Nimble
Eco-friendly brand Nimble is offering our readers 30 percent off sitewide this holiday season with the exclusive promo code MACRUMORS30. With this promotion you can save on Nimble's portable chargers, wireless chargers, iPhone cases, and more.
Nimble's products are made from highly sustainable materials and come inside plastic-free packaging. The company also runs a one-for-one tech recovery project, placing a disposable bag with every product it sells. In these bags, customers can send back their old or unused tech so that it can be recycled responsibly.
In terms of shipping, Nimble offers free two-day shipping and returns, so be sure to browse the retailer's website soon to place your order in enough time before Christmas.
Twelve South
At Twelve South, you can get 15 percent off your entire order with the promo code MacRumors15. This promo code will last through December 31 at 11:59 p.m. ET for users in the United States.
Twelve South has numerous accessories that are specifically made for Apple products, like AirSnap for AirPods, HiRise Wireless for iPhone, and BookBook Vol. 2 for iPad Pro. You can browse for some holiday shopping ideas of your own in Twelve South's gift guide.
Mujjo
At Mujjo, MacRumors readers can save 15 percent by using the coupon code MacRumors15. This code will last through December 19. Mujjo offers a collection of leather Apple accessories, including iPhone cases and iPad sleeves, so be sure to head to Mujjo.com to check out their products before Thursday.
Best Buy
Best Buy still has Apple's HomePod at its current best price of $199.99, down from $299.99. This is the discount we previously saw on Black Friday last month, and Best Buy has brought the sale back just in time for Christmas.
The retailer also has some discounts on Beats headphones, Apple Watch Series 4, and more in its ongoing 12 Days of Discounts sale event. More information on the event can be found on BestBuy.com.
StackSocial 2020 Mac Bundle
StackSocial's 2020 Limited Edition Mac Bundle remains on sale, although the new discounted price is not quite as good as it was on Cyber Monday. You can get the bundle, which includes 13 macOS apps for a total price of $48 (valued at $1,267.80 and currently priced at $59.99). Use the promo code MACSAVE20 at checkout to see the discount.
Apps in the bundle include Parallels Desktop 15, PDF Expert, Banktivity 7, TextExpander, and more.
Belkin
Belkin is offering $5 to $15 off portable chargers, car chargers, wireless chargers, and more. Belkin has free ground shipping in the United States only on purchases over $50, as well as 90 day returns.
You can get the Belkin BOOST UP Wireless Charging Pad for $29.99 ($5 off), USB Wall Mount Surge Protector for $29.99 ($5 off), and Pocket Power 15K Power Bank for $39.99 ($15 off).
Brydge
Brydge has a few of its iPad keyboards on sale this season, including those for the iPad Pro and 9.7-inch iPad. We've listed a few on sale below, but be sure to browse Brydge's full sale event on the retailer's website.
- Brydge Pro for 11-inch iPad Pro - $119.99, down from $149.99
- Brydge Pro for 12.9-inch iPad Pro - $139.99, down from $169.99
- Brydge for 9.7-inch iPad - $79.99, down from $99.99
- Brydge for 10.5-inch iPad Pro - $69.99, down from $129.99
DJI
DJI has a big Christmas sale happening through January 1, 2020, with discounts on Osmo accessories, Mavic drones, and more. DJI's sale uses exclusive coupons that you can claim for a limited time, so these deals might not last the entirety of the company's Christmas sale.
We've listed a few products discounted in DJI's sale below, and you can browse the rest of the event on DJI's website. The company is offering free shipping on orders over $159.
- Osmo Pocket - $309, down from $399
- Osmo Action - $279, down from $379
- Mavic 2 Pro - $1,379, down from $1,729
- Mavic 2 Pro+ - $1,779, down from $2,199
- Ronin-SC - $399, down from $439
- Ronin-SC Pro Combo - $499, down from $539
- Osmo Mobile 3 - $109, down from $119
- Osmo Mobile 3 Combo - $129, down from $139
- DJI FPV Experience Combo - $699, down from $819
- DJI FPV Fly More Combo - $799, down from $929
Olloclip
Olloclip is offering a sale on its iPhone lenses and cases, including its ElitePack accessories with a collection of lenses for $99.99, down from $149.99.
You can also save on lenses for Samsung Galaxy smartphones, older iPhones, larger accessory packs, tripods, stability accessories, and more.
OtterBox
OtterBox has 20 percent off Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars cases this holiday. Prices start around $36.76, and mainly focus on older model iPhones like iPhone 8, iPhone X, iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR.
You can shop themes like Frozen 2, Mickey Mouse, Toy Story, The Incredibles, Iron Man, Captain America, Boba Fett, Darth Vader, and much more.
Satechi
Satechi has a new holiday sale that's discounting many of its best accessories by as much as 50 percent, including wireless chargers, USB-C hubs, and MacBook carrying cases. You'll be able to find all of the discounts on Satechi's website, but we've highlighted the best deals in the lists below.
This sale will last through December 17, so be sure to browse the items being marked down below before all of the best offers expire.
Charging
- Type-C Wireless Charger - $19.99, down from $39.99
- 30W Dual-Port Charger - $19.99, down from $29.99
- Apple Watch Charging Stand - $18.99, down from $24.99
- USB-C Lightning Cable - $19.99, down from $24.99
- Pass-Through USB-C Hub - $29.99, down from $44.99
- Type-C Mobile Pro Hub - $44.99, down from $59.99
- Type-C Multimedia Adapter - $74.99, down from $99.99
- Type-C USB Hub with Card Reader - $26.99, down from $34.99
- Type-C Aluminum Stand Hub - $67.99, down from $89.99
- Slim Wireless Keyboard - $44.99, down from $74.99
- Dual Smart Outlet - $29.99, down from $59.99
- Bluetooth Headphones - $52.99, down from $69.99
- 13-inch Laptop Carrying Case - $19.99, down from $24.99
- 15-inch Laptop Carrying Case - $21.99, down from $27.99
Sonos
Sonos is discounting the Sonos One, Sonos One SL, Sonos Sub, and more this holiday. The Sonos One is $30 off at $169, and there are also a few bundles in the sale.
These prices will last through December 29, or while supplies last. Browse the full sale on Sonos.com.
Other Holiday Sales
- Mophie - Get 25 percent off sitewide, discount applied automatically.
- Casetify - Buy two get 20% off; buy three get 30% off with code SNOWMAN
- JBL - Get up to 70% off wireless headphones and Bluetooth speakers.
- Logitech - Save on Bluetooth keyboards, mice, tablet accessories, and more.
- Newegg - Save up to 76 percent on home audio products, from sound bars to wireless headphones.
- OWC - Save on audio devices, computer memory, USB-C hubs, and more.
- Targus - Get up to 70% off sale, clearance, and open box items, with free shipping on orders over $35.
- Tile - Get up to 50% off previous generation Tiles.