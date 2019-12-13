iFixit Shares Mac Pro Uncasing and First Impressions

Friday December 13, 2019 10:29 am PST by Juli Clover
Repair site iFixit managed to get a Mac Pro on Friday, and has kicked off its traditional teardown with an uncasing and first impressions video.

The video shows the process of removing the ‌Mac Pro‌'s aluminum case and it takes a look at some of the internal components.


For those interested in a quick look at what's inside the ‌Mac Pro‌ and how the different components work, the video is worth checking out.

iFixit plans to share a full ‌Mac Pro‌ teardown next week, likely on Tuesday.

[ 164 comments ]

Top Rated Comments

(View all)

Avatar
Internet Enzyme
2 days ago at 10:36 am
that thumbnail is viscerally disgusting and displeasing on many levels for me. This may be a bit melodramatic, but that's a really disrespectful thing to do
Rating: 53 Votes
Avatar
nvmls
2 days ago at 11:00 am
One of the worst ifixit vids ever created, if not the worst.
Rating: 40 Votes
Avatar
newyorksole
2 days ago at 10:44 am


that thumbnail is viscerally disgusting and displeasing on many levels for me. This may be a bit melodramatic, but that's a really disrespectful thing to do


So unnecessary. People are obsessed with saying it looks like a cheese grater. It’s not even funny Lol.
Rating: 36 Votes
Avatar
69Mustang
2 days ago at 11:06 am
The overall mood of this thread:


:D :D iFixit triggered the heck out of MR commenters. :D :D

Rating: 35 Votes
Avatar
69Mustang
2 days ago at 11:20 am


You could save a lot of time by just looking at Apple's landing page for the Mac Pro. This video offers absolutely no useful information that you couldn't get elsewhere. Except for the pointless part with the cheese, I guess.

It takes FIVE minutes before they even open the thing up. Almost THREE minutes are spent on cheese.

If I go to Apple's landing page, I miss all the moaning and whining on MR about cheese on a computer. One would be forgiven for thinking iFixit was clubbing baby seals. I mean we got somebody claiming a computer was disrespected and another trotting out the feed the poor tired trope. People are unnecessarily up in their feels.
Rating: 23 Votes
Avatar
ios-dan
2 days ago at 11:22 am
I guess I'm in the minority. But the fact that they actually grated cheese on it made me laugh my ass off.
Rating: 23 Votes
Avatar
Stars&Stripes
2 days ago at 10:36 am
That video thumbnail got me...
Rating: 18 Votes
Avatar
WRChris
2 days ago at 11:31 am


The overall mood of this thread:


:D :D iFixit triggered the heck out of MR commenters. :D :D

I laughed so hard at the people offended by grating cheese on a computer. Them being offended is so unnecessary, lmao.

edit: Honestly though, what doesn’t offend the MR community?
Rating: 17 Votes
Avatar
Analog Kid
2 days ago at 11:08 am
iFixit has now officially jumped the shark...
Rating: 14 Votes
Avatar
sully54
2 days ago at 10:49 am
actually grating cheese on the mac pro is such a weird flex. really unnecessary.
Rating: 13 Votes

[ Read All Comments ]