Mac Pro Now Available
iFixit Shares Mac Pro Uncasing and First Impressions
The video shows the process of removing the Mac Pro's aluminum case and it takes a look at some of the internal components.
For those interested in a quick look at what's inside the Mac Pro and how the different components work, the video is worth checking out.
iFixit plans to share a full Mac Pro teardown next week, likely on Tuesday.
that thumbnail is viscerally disgusting and displeasing on many levels for me. This may be a bit melodramatic, but that's a really disrespectful thing to do
So unnecessary. People are obsessed with saying it looks like a cheese grater. It’s not even funny Lol.
:D :D iFixit triggered the heck out of MR commenters. :D :D
If I go to Apple's landing page, I miss all the moaning and whining on MR about cheese on a computer. One would be forgiven for thinking iFixit was clubbing baby seals. I mean we got somebody claiming a computer was disrespected and another trotting out the feed the poor tired trope. People are unnecessarily up in their feels.
You could save a lot of time by just looking at Apple's landing page for the Mac Pro. This video offers absolutely no useful information that you couldn't get elsewhere. Except for the pointless part with the cheese, I guess.
It takes FIVE minutes before they even open the thing up. Almost THREE minutes are spent on cheese.
I laughed so hard at the people offended by grating cheese on a computer. Them being offended is so unnecessary, lmao.
The overall mood of this thread:
:D :D iFixit triggered the heck out of MR commenters. :D :D
edit: Honestly though, what doesn’t offend the MR community?
