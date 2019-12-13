On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Mac Pro Now Available
iFixit Shares Mac Pro Uncasing and First Impressions
The video shows the process of removing the Mac Pro's aluminum case and it takes a look at some of the internal components.
For those interested in a quick look at what's inside the Mac Pro and how the different components work, the video is worth checking out.
iFixit plans to share a full Mac Pro teardown next week, likely on Tuesday.
that thumbnail is viscerally disgusting and displeasing on many levels for me. This may be a bit melodramatic, but that's a really disrespectful thing to do
So unnecessary. People are obsessed with saying it looks like a cheese grater. It’s not even funny Lol.
