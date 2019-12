iFixit Shares Mac Pro Uncasing and First Impressions

Repair site iFixit managed to get a Mac Pro on Friday, and has kicked off its traditional teardown with an uncasing and first impressions video.The video shows the process of removing the ‌Mac Pro‌'s aluminum case and it takes a look at some of the internal components.For those interested in a quick look at what's inside the ‌Mac Pro‌ and how the different components work, the video is worth checking out.iFixit plans to share a full ‌Mac Pro‌ teardown next week, likely on Tuesday.