Apple Offers Free Genetic Testing to Cupertino Employees

Friday December 13, 2019 9:43 am PST by Juli Clover
Through Apple's AC Wellness services that offer health benefits to Cupertino employees, Apple has begun providing its staff with free genetic testing, reports CNBC.

AC Wellness operates on-site health clinics on and near Apple's Cupertino campuses, and through a partnership with Color Genomics, employees are able to get genetic screenings for diseases.


Genetic testing is expected to help employees uncover health problems that could turn into risks later in time, allowing patients to take preventative steps. Color's test is able to look for gene mutations associated with cancer and cardiovascular disease.

The test created by Color is not sold directly to consumers and is instead ordered by clinicians at AC Wellness, with a follow up appointment required to discuss the health results.

Khedron
14 minutes ago at 09:50 am
Terrifying.
rpmurray
13 minutes ago at 09:51 am
This is a good way for Apple to weed out those employees that may become a significant health care cost.
sundog925
13 minutes ago at 09:51 am
Can’t wait for people to complain about this in someway.
Tapiture
13 minutes ago at 09:51 am
A more private system than the dubious stuff going on at 23andMe and Ancestry I guess
SpeedyTheSnail
4 minutes ago at 10:00 am
I bet the FBI will have a field day with this.

FBI: We need you to unlock a phone.
Apple Employee: No
FBI: We found your DNA at a crime scene
etc.

While the intent is good, there needs to be limits on the use of this data.
||\||
4 minutes ago at 10:00 am
Genetic testing done through an employer?

Ha, ha - no.
