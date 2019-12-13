On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Mac Pro Now Available
Apple Offers Free Genetic Testing to Cupertino Employees
AC Wellness operates on-site health clinics on and near Apple's Cupertino campuses, and through a partnership with Color Genomics, employees are able to get genetic screenings for diseases.
Genetic testing is expected to help employees uncover health problems that could turn into risks later in time, allowing patients to take preventative steps. Color's test is able to look for gene mutations associated with cancer and cardiovascular disease.
The test created by Color is not sold directly to consumers and is instead ordered by clinicians at AC Wellness, with a follow up appointment required to discuss the health results.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
FBI: We need you to unlock a phone.
Apple Employee: No
FBI: We found your DNA at a crime scene
etc.
While the intent is good, there needs to be limits on the use of this data.
Ha, ha - no.
[ Read All Comments ]