Brydge Keyboards Now Available From Apple Store

As of today, Apple is selling the Brydge 10.2 Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard for the seventh-generation iPad and the Brydge 10.5 Wireless Bluetooth Keyboard for the third-generation iPad Air.
Available for $129.95, the Brydge keyboards are more affordable than Apple's own Smart Keyboards and offer a more traditional typing experience with 1.2mm of key travel.
Brydge keyboards, which come in gray, silver, and gold to match the colors of the available iPad models, are unique among third-party keyboards because of their tab system.
The iPad is designed to nestle into two silicone-lined tabs at the top of the keyboard, with no additional cover required for the rest of the iPad, which keeps the design more minimal. The tabs are hinged, so the keyboard can be closed over the iPad in a clamshell design.
Brydge keyboards aren't able to take advantage of the Smart Connector on Apple's iPads and instead must use Bluetooth, but Brydge says they're able to last for up to 12 months on a single charge depending on usage. There are integrated iOS battery management tools to cut down on power drain.
The keys are backlit, there's a row of function keys specific to iOS, and the keyboards use Bluetooth 4.0 to connect to the iPad. Each keyboard is made from a heavy, durable aluminum that's able to hold up to wear and tear, and it's simple to remove the iPad from the tabs that hold it in place.
The Brydge keyboards are available from the Apple online store and Apple retail stores in the United States and Canada starting today.