Apple Says Rack-Mounted Version of New Mac Pro is Coming Soon, Pricing Starts at $6,499

Apple's new Mac Pro is now available to order , but the rack-mounted version of the computer remains listed as "coming soon" on Apple's online store, with pricing set to start at $6,499 in the United States.The rack-mounted ‌Mac Pro‌ has repositioned handles and carries a $500 premium compared to the regular new ‌Mac Pro‌ tower, which starts at $5,999. As the description implies, this version of the ‌Mac Pro‌ is designed for rack deployment in edit bays, machine rooms, and other professional settings.In a press release , Apple previously said the rack-mounted ‌Mac Pro‌ would be available this fall, which ends December 21. However, given the ambiguity of "coming soon," it is unknown if Apple will still meet that timeframe.