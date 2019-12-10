Apple Says Rack-Mounted Version of New Mac Pro is Coming Soon, Pricing Starts at $6,499

Tuesday December 10, 2019 9:43 AM PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple's new Mac Pro is now available to order, but the rack-mounted version of the computer remains listed as "coming soon" on Apple's online store, with pricing set to start at $6,499 in the United States.


The rack-mounted ‌Mac Pro‌ has repositioned handles and carries a $500 premium compared to the regular new ‌Mac Pro‌ tower, which starts at $5,999. As the description implies, this version of the ‌Mac Pro‌ is designed for rack deployment in edit bays, machine rooms, and other professional settings.

In a press release, Apple previously said the rack-mounted ‌Mac Pro‌ would be available this fall, which ends December 21. However, given the ambiguity of "coming soon," it is unknown if Apple will still meet that timeframe.

Related Roundup: Mac Pro
Buyer's Guide: Mac Pro (Buy Now)
6 comments

Top Rated Comments

(View all)
Avatar
Baymowe335
45 minutes ago at 09:49 am


$53k plus for top of the line!

Ask yourself who buys those.
Rating: 4 Votes
Avatar
Butler Trumpet
33 minutes ago at 10:02 am


Ask yourself who buys those.

High end video editors.
Rating: 2 Votes
Avatar
dontwalkhand
32 minutes ago at 10:03 am
Can we use these as MacOS servers? Return of the XServe??
Rating: 1 Votes
[ Read All Comments ]