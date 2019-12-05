Nomad Launches Hydrophobic Leather 'Active Straps' for Apple Watch

The new Active Straps are water and sweat-resistant, and feature ventilation channels on the underside of the leather to ensure the bands remain comfortable and breathable during workouts.
Nomad says the bands are "built for sport," but the look is more formal than sporty, and the bands can be rinsed with water after a workout so they're ready to wear for a night out.
The new Active Strap Apple Watch bands are available in both black and mocha leather, and customers also have the option to choose between black hardware and silver hardware on the stainless steal accents.
The Active Strap is available for 42mm and 44mm Apple Watch models, in one size that fits wrists ranging from 150mm to 210mm. The Active Strap costs $69.95 and can be ordered on Nomad's website from today.
