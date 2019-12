Apple today announced that its flagship store in Sydney, Australia will be temporarily closed starting January 5, 2020 to receive "creative updates." As noted by 9to5Mac , this will likely include a Forum and Video Wall for Today at Apple sessions , and the Genius Bar could be replaced with a more casual Genius Grove area.Apple Sydney was the company's first store in Australia, opened June 2008. During the closure, customers can shop at Apple's nearby Bondi or Broadway locations. Apple has not indicated when the renovations will be completed.