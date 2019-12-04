Plex's Ad-Supported Free Video on Demand Feature Now Available Worldwide

Content includes thousands of free movies and TV shows from Plex partners like MGM, Warner Bros, Lionsgate, and Legendary. There is no subscription or special hardware required, though the content will include ads.
Plex has been offering this free content in limited countries for a few months now, but it is rolling out to all Plex users as of today. Available shows and movies span a range of genres, from comedies and dramas to documentaries and Bollywood musicals. Over time, Plex plans to continue to add additional free content.
Plex's free media can be played on almost all platforms, including Apple TV, iPhone, and iPad, along with Roku, smart TVs, Android devices, and consoles. All that's needed is the Plex app.
After downloading Plex, users will find the new content right on the Home screen, though existing Plex users who prefer to prioritize their own content can remove the free content. Personal media collections will not be subjected to ads, as ads will be limited to the new free on-demand video content.
Plex says that it may potentially take some time for the rollout of the new feature to reach all users. More information is available on the Plex website.