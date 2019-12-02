Cyber Monday 2019: Get $10 Off Your First Year of Disney+ at $59.99 (Regular $69.99)

Monday December 2, 2019 5:07 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
Disney is celebrating Cyber Monday this year with a notable new discount on its streaming service Disney+. New subscribers can get their first year of Disney+ for $59.99, down from an original price of $69.99. That's $10 off for your first year of Disney+, and if you decide to re-subscribe after that first year, your subscription will go back up to the traditional $69.99/year price.

Although Disney offered a special three-year discount on Disney+ for anyone with a free D23 account, the offer was limited and many missed out on it. Today's deal marks the first major sale on Disney+ after its launch and is definitely worth looking into for anyone who hasn't yet signed up for an annual subscription (or only signed up for the monthly subscription at $6.99/month).

To get the offer, simply head over to DisneyPlus.com to find the annual subscription discount. Disney notes that this is a limited time offer and it will expire later tonight. It's only available in the United States and Puerto Rico, and it does not include a free trial of Disney+.

willmtaylor
38 minutes ago at 05:13 am
Wow! A whole .83¢ off a month. What a steal. :rolleyes:
4jasontv
23 minutes ago at 05:28 am


You can get the whole year free if you have Verizon.*


*If you overpay on wireless.



You only watch movies you like once? I think you’ll find yourself in the minority on that one.


I watch movies more than once, but there is typically a 5 to 10 year gap between viewings.
