On the market for an iPhone? Here's a breakdown of all the currently shipping iPhones from Apple.
Kuo: 12.9-Inch iPad Pro and 16-Inch MacBook Pro With Mini-LED Displays to Launch in Second Half of 2020
In a research note with TF International Securities today, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said the mini-LED displays will "significantly improve productivity and the entertainment experience" without elaborating.
LG Display and GIS will be the most significant benefactors of these mini-LED products starting next year, according to Kuo.
Kuo has previously said that Mini-LED displays will allow for thinner and lighter product designs, while offering many of the same benefits of OLED displays used on the latest iPhones, including good wide color gamut performance, high contrast and dynamic range, and local dimming for truer blacks.
Kuo has also previously said that future iPad and MacBook displays will each use approximately 10,000 LEDs, compared to 576 in Apple's upcoming Pro Display XDR. Each LED would be below 200 microns in size.
Apple is widely rumored to refresh the iPad Pro in spring 2020, and if so, a new 12.9-inch model in fall 2020 would certainly be soon after.
Top Rated Comments(View all)
:( Only partly kidding.
“Around the corner” syndrome is hard to
overcome.
Can't wait for all the posts about how mini LED is going to solve all the LCD and OLED problems only to find in a year that mini LED has a bunch of problems of its own
That's MicroLED. MicroLED will solve some of the biggest issues of both technologies. It will be self-emissive like OLED which means insane contrasts and amazing viewing angles, but it will also have peak brightness of LCD and no burn-in issues. It will be a big step forward.
However, that is not coming soon. Mini-LED is something in between. It is, actually, close to standard LED LCD, it's just it has much smaller LED backlights that will allow better contrast than standard LED LCD screens. So, they are still backlight screens, unlike OLED/MicroLED screens.
They are very expensive to make, though, so I'm not sure if that is really coming so soon.
Redesigned iPhone with X55 modem (and high refresh rate display?)
New Macbooks (802.11ax and high refresh rate display?)
New iPads
New iMac possibly?
I’m not a Beats user myself but my wife has been waiting what feels like forever for Beats Studio 4 headphones - another 2020 release?
But I just bought the new 16" MBP...!
Late 2020. Whatever made you think that after you bought your mbp that Apple would suddenly stop doing a yearly release?
Late 2020. Whatever made you think that after you bought your mbp that Apple would suddenly stop doing a yearly release?
Yeah, he thinks it is the same as with the Mac Pro and Mac mini (4-5 Years update cycle).
But I just bought the new 16" MBP...!
You will most likely not see a 16in MacBook Pro with microLED technology for 3 to 4 years, so you are safe for a while.
Simple: USB-C support and new processor allowing transparency by touching one side; similar to AirPod Pro or the Sony XM-3.
I am really looking forward to the 2020 iPhones as it is sounding like there will be numerous, significant improvements. Is there anything in particular your wife is expecting in Studio 4 headphones? I love my Studio 3 headphones and I really can't think of anything they are lacking. I'm not an audiophile so the current quality of sound is good enough for me (for my use case, I doubt I would even notice if the sound quality was improved). The ANC works well and the battery life is great. Just wondering what she is expecting in the next version.
[ Read All Comments ]