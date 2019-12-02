Kuo: 12.9-Inch iPad Pro and 16-Inch MacBook Pro With Mini-LED Displays to Launch in Second Half of 2020

Monday December 2, 2019 8:03 am PST by Joe Rossignol
Apple is planning four to six products with mini-LED displays over the next two to three years, including a high-end 12.9-inch iPad Pro with an A14X chip in the third quarter of 2020 and a refreshed 16-inch MacBook Pro in the fourth quarter of 2020, according to well-known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.


In a research note with TF International Securities today, obtained by MacRumors, Kuo said the mini-LED displays will "significantly improve productivity and the entertainment experience" without elaborating.

LG Display and GIS will be the most significant benefactors of these mini-LED products starting next year, according to Kuo.

Kuo has previously said that Mini-LED displays will allow for thinner and lighter product designs, while offering many of the same benefits of OLED displays used on the latest iPhones, including good wide color gamut performance, high contrast and dynamic range, and local dimming for truer blacks.

Kuo has also previously said that future iPad and MacBook displays will each use approximately 10,000 LEDs, compared to 576 in Apple's upcoming Pro Display XDR. Each LED would be below 200 microns in size.

Apple is widely rumored to refresh the iPad Pro in spring 2020, and if so, a new 12.9-inch model in fall 2020 would certainly be soon after.

[ 39 comments ]

ThisBougieLife
49 minutes ago at 08:06 am
Ah crap now I regret getting the 2019 16”
:( Only partly kidding.

“Around the corner” syndrome is hard to
overcome.
Nacho98
51 minutes ago at 08:05 am
Can't wait for all the posts about how mini LED is going to solve all the LCD and OLED problems only to find in a year that mini LED has a bunch of problems of its own
aevan
44 minutes ago at 08:12 am


Can't wait for all the posts about how mini LED is going to solve all the LCD and OLED problems only to find in a year that mini LED has a bunch of problems of its own


That's MicroLED. MicroLED will solve some of the biggest issues of both technologies. It will be self-emissive like OLED which means insane contrasts and amazing viewing angles, but it will also have peak brightness of LCD and no burn-in issues. It will be a big step forward.

However, that is not coming soon. Mini-LED is something in between. It is, actually, close to standard LED LCD, it's just it has much smaller LED backlights that will allow better contrast than standard LED LCD screens. So, they are still backlight screens, unlike OLED/MicroLED screens.

They are very expensive to make, though, so I'm not sure if that is really coming so soon.
827538
48 minutes ago at 08:08 am
Seems like 2020 will be when all the good stuff is coming.

Redesigned iPhone with X55 modem (and high refresh rate display?)
New Macbooks (802.11ax and high refresh rate display?)
New iPads
New iMac possibly?

I’m not a Beats user myself but my wife has been waiting what feels like forever for Beats Studio 4 headphones - another 2020 release?
DoctorTech
47 minutes ago at 08:08 am
Looking forward to more details. I held onto my 2013 rMBP until this year because it was still working and the incremental improvements were not compelling enough to get me to upgrade until this year. Depending on the details of next year's machine, I may upgrade again in 2020.
Freida
47 minutes ago at 08:08 am
I was hoping for iPad Pro update to be within the first half of 2020. :(
BigBoy2018
45 minutes ago at 08:11 am


But I just bought the new 16" MBP...!


Late 2020. Whatever made you think that after you bought your mbp that Apple would suddenly stop doing a yearly release?
opeter
21 minutes ago at 08:35 am


Late 2020. Whatever made you think that after you bought your mbp that Apple would suddenly stop doing a yearly release?


Yeah, he thinks it is the same as with the Mac Pro and Mac mini (4-5 Years update cycle).
jlocker
17 minutes ago at 08:38 am


But I just bought the new 16" MBP...!


You will most likely not see a 16in MacBook Pro with microLED technology for 3 to 4 years, so you are safe for a while.
stockseer
15 minutes ago at 08:41 am


I am really looking forward to the 2020 iPhones as it is sounding like there will be numerous, significant improvements. Is there anything in particular your wife is expecting in Studio 4 headphones? I love my Studio 3 headphones and I really can't think of anything they are lacking. I'm not an audiophile so the current quality of sound is good enough for me (for my use case, I doubt I would even notice if the sound quality was improved). The ANC works well and the battery life is great. Just wondering what she is expecting in the next version.

Simple: USB-C support and new processor allowing transparency by touching one side; similar to AirPod Pro or the Sony XM-3.
