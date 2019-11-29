Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Black Friday 2019: Best Deals on AirPods, HomePod, Beats and Other Audio Devices
Below, we've rounded up some of the best deals that we've found on audio products of all kinds, from Apple's own devices to various third-party options.
Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.
AirPods
Multiple retailers are offering discounts on the AirPods with Charging Case and with Wireless Charging Case. Walmart has the best deal on the standard AirPods with charging case (no wireless charging), selling them for $129, which is a discount of $30 off of the regular $159 price.
As for the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, the best online deal is from Amazon. The site is discounting the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case to $155, which is a discount of $44. That matches the lowest price we've ever seen on the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case.
If you happen to live near a Meijer store, though, you can get an even better deal. Meijer is selling the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for just $149, a $50 discount off of the regular $199 price. The Meijer deal is available in-store only.
There are a few other lesser deals on the AirPods that we're listing below in case any of the main deals sell out, but if you're in the market for AirPods, make sure to check out Walmart and B&H Photo first.
- AirPods With Charging Case (Amazon) - $129 ($30 off)
- AirPods With Charging Case (Best Buy) - $140 ($20 off)
- AirPods With Charging Case (Target) - $145 ($15 off)
- AirPods With Wireless Charging Case (Target) (Best Buy) - $165 ($35 off)
AirPods Pro
There are no retailers offering specific Black Friday sales on the brand new AirPods Pro as they were just introduced in October, but Amazon has been selling the earbuds at the discounted price of $235 for a few weeks now.
HomePod
Best Buy has the most significant savings on the HomePod, dropping the price from $300 to $200, a $100 discount.
Beats Headphones
- Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones (Target) - $130, down from $300
- Beats Studio3 Wireless Headphones (Best Buy) - $199, down from $350
- Powerbeats3 Wireless (Best Buy) - $90, down from $200
- PowerBeats Pro (Best Buy) (Staples) - $200, down from $250
- BeatsX (Best Buy) - $80, down from $100
Other Speakers
- UE Wonderboom Speaker (Target) - $40, down from $80
- UE Boom 2 (Best Buy) - $70, down from $180
- UE Boom 3 (Ultimate Ears) - $120, down from $150
- MyBoom 3 (Ultimate Ears) - $150, down from $180
- Megaboom 3 (Ultimate Ears) - $170, down from $200
- Megablast (Ultimate Ears) - $200, down from $250
- JBL Charge 4 Speaker - $99, down from $180
- JBL Flip 4 Speaker (Best Buy) - $60, down from $100
- Bose SoundLink Revolve (Best Buy) - $120, down from $200
- Sonos Sub (Sonos) - $559, down from $699
- Sonos Playbar (Sonos) - $559, down from $699
- Sonos Playbase (Sonos) - $559, down from $699
- Sonos Amp (Sonos) - $479, down from $599
- Sonos Beam (Sonos) - $319, down from $399
- Bose Home Speaker 500 (Amazon) - $299, down from $399
Other Headphones
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones (Target) - $100, down from $130
- Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones (Target) - $90, down from $200
- JBL Free X Wireless Earbuds (Target) - $75, down from $150
Make sure to check out our full Black Friday Roundup to find great deals on all of the best Apple products, accessories, and much more before the shopping event ends.