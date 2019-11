Black Friday 2019: Best Deals on AirPods, HomePod, Beats and Other Audio Devices

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Black Friday deals are kicking off, and many third-party retailers offer discounts on a range of headphones and speakers, including AirPods, HomePods, Beats, and more.Below, we've rounded up some of the best deals that we've found on audio products of all kinds, from Apple's own devices to various third-party options.Multiple retailers are offering discounts on the AirPods with Charging Case and with Wireless Charging Case. Walmart has the best deal on the standard AirPods with charging case (no wireless charging), selling them for $129 , which is aoff of the regular $159 price.As for the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, the best online deal is from Amazon. The site is discounting the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case to $155 , which is a. That matches the lowest price we've ever seen on the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case.If you happen to live near a Meijer store, though, you can get an even better deal. Meijer is selling the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for just $149 , aoff of the regular $199 price. The Meijer deal is available in-store only.There are a few other lesser deals on the AirPods that we're listing below in case any of the main deals sell out, but if you're in the market for AirPods, make sure to check out Walmart and B&H Photo first.There are no retailers offering specific Black Friday sales on the brand new AirPods Pro as they were just introduced in October, but Amazon has been selling the earbuds at the discounted price of $235 for a few weeks now.Best Buy has the most significant savings on the HomePod , dropping the price from $300 to $200, aMake sure to check out our full Black Friday Roundup to find great deals on all of the best Apple products, accessories, and much more before the shopping event ends.