DigiTimes: Apple Considering Bundling AirPods With 2020 iPhones

Apple is considering bundling AirPods with new iPhone models in 2020, according to hit-or-miss Taiwanese publication DigiTimes The report claims "smartphone vendors including Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi are looking to bundle their new models with TWS earbuds next year," citing unnamed industry sources. "TWS" or "truly wireless stereo" earphones include the likes of AirPods and Samsung's Galaxy Buds.We're pretty skeptical about this report due to the price of AirPods, which start at $159. It's hard to imagine Apple including such a costly accessory in the box with new iPhones next year without raising the price of the iPhones overall… not to mention that DigiTimes doesn't have a stellar track record with Apple rumors either.AirPods are also tremendously popular by all indications, so it is hard to see why Apple would give them away for free when millions of customers are clearly happy to fork over a few hundred dollars for them already. In fact, the new AirPods Pro are in such high demand that Apple is reportedly doubling production Apple has included basic, wired EarPods with a Lightning connector in the box with iPhones for several years. Those earphones likely cost Apple very little to manufacture, retailing for just $29 on its website.While this rumor seems questionable for now, it is certainly possible that Apple simply feels it is time to include something more modern than EarPods with its iPhones. AirPods are already said to be the world's best selling truly wireless earphones, and bundling them with iPhones would only extend that lead.If it were to happen, we would imagine AirPods would only be bundled with higher-end iPhone 12 Pro models. We're still a little under ten months away from those devices, so we'll see if this rumor gains any traction as time goes on.