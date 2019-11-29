Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
DigiTimes: Apple Considering Bundling AirPods With 2020 iPhones
The report claims "smartphone vendors including Apple, Samsung, and Xiaomi are looking to bundle their new models with TWS earbuds next year," citing unnamed industry sources. "TWS" or "truly wireless stereo" earphones include the likes of AirPods and Samsung's Galaxy Buds.
We're pretty skeptical about this report due to the price of AirPods, which start at $159. It's hard to imagine Apple including such a costly accessory in the box with new iPhones next year without raising the price of the iPhones overall… not to mention that DigiTimes doesn't have a stellar track record with Apple rumors either.
AirPods are also tremendously popular by all indications, so it is hard to see why Apple would give them away for free when millions of customers are clearly happy to fork over a few hundred dollars for them already. In fact, the new AirPods Pro are in such high demand that Apple is reportedly doubling production.
Apple has included basic, wired EarPods with a Lightning connector in the box with iPhones for several years. Those earphones likely cost Apple very little to manufacture, retailing for just $29 on its website.
While this rumor seems questionable for now, it is certainly possible that Apple simply feels it is time to include something more modern than EarPods with its iPhones. AirPods are already said to be the world's best selling truly wireless earphones, and bundling them with iPhones would only extend that lead.
If it were to happen, we would imagine AirPods would only be bundled with higher-end iPhone 12 Pro models. We're still a little under ten months away from those devices, so we'll see if this rumor gains any traction as time goes on.
What I hope they would do, is a bundle discount when purchasing an iPhone with AirPods or AirPods Pro.
That’s a polite way of putting it!
Could become like a BTO option. Maybe you could select airpods or airpods pro instead of earpods in the box and it would cost $100–$200 more
Good! I hope they do! In my opinion, Apple should have included them with the iPhone the whole time. If you’re going to remove the headphone jack from your product then you ought to include the proper wireless alternative in the box, not those useless lighting headphones.
How are Bluetooth earphones any more “proper” a replacement for the headphone jack earphones than lightning earphones?
If you’re going to remove the headphone jack from your product then you ought to include the proper wireless alternative in the box
Except, Apple did provide an alternative, they provided the lightning adapter for those who still wanted to use their wired headphones. (If I want a pair of Bluetooth headphones, I would rather have my own choice of what I want that fits me in terms of style/function.)
not those useless lighting headphones.
I train in the gym five days a week, I’d say at least 80% of headphones I see in the gym are the lightning earbuds, so clearly they’re _not_ useless if consumers are using them.
