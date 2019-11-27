Deals Spotlight: B&H Photo Discounts 16-Inch MacBook Pro by $200 (Starting at $2,199 for 512GB)

Wednesday November 27, 2019 8:48 AM PST by Mitchel Broussard
B&H Photo is offering $200 discounts on the two main configurations of Apple's 16-inch MacBook Pro. Sale prices start at $2,199.00 for the 512GB model and rise to $2,599.00 for the 1TB model.

To date these are some of the lowest prices that we've tracked on the brand-new 16-inch MacBook Pro, either beating or matching previous sales offered at Expercom, Amazon, Best Buy, and Adorama.

16-Inch MacBook Pro Sale ($200 off)


Besides the main configurations, B&H Photo is also discounting a few custom configurations with upgraded RAM and different processors. You can see the full list of 16-inch MacBook Pros on sale at B&H Photo right here.

