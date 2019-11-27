Night mode is an automatic setting which takes advantage of the new wide-angle camera that's in the iPhone 11 and 11 Pro models. It's equipped with a larger sensor that is able to let in more light, allowing for brighter photos when the light is low.
Apple Retail Stores Around the World Now Featuring Red Logos for World AIDS Day
Photos of Apple Store locations with red logos have begun popping up on Twitter and Instagram, and by the time December 1 rolls around on Sunday, Apple's stores worldwide will be temporarily featuring the new design.
Last year, Apple turned 125 Apple Store logos red, while another 400 stores had red decals placed over their logos.
Apple will be promoting World AIDS Day in its retail locations over the course of the next week. From November 25 to December 2, Apple will donate $1 to (RED) for every purchase made with Apple Pay on Apple.com, the Apple Store app, and Apple retail stores, up to a total of $1 million.
(RED) has been a longtime Apple partner charity, and since 2006, Apple has raised more than $220 million through promotions like this and the sale of (RED)-branded products and accessories. Funds raised by (RED) go towards HIV/AIDS programs in Africa as part of The Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria.