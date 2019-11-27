Apple Retail Stores Around the World Now Featuring Red Logos for World AIDS Day

Wednesday November 27, 2019 12:14 pm PST by Juli Clover
Ahead of World AIDS Day, which takes place on December 1, Apple has begun turning the Apple Store logos of many of its retail locations red. Apple's red logos are an annual tradition and mark one of the few times a year that Apple changes its logo colors.

Photos of Apple Store locations with red logos have begun popping up on Twitter and Instagram, and by the time December 1 rolls around on Sunday, Apple's stores worldwide will be temporarily featuring the new design.

Image via Instagram
Last year, Apple turned 125 Apple Store logos red, while another 400 stores had red decals placed over their logos.


Apple will be promoting World AIDS Day in its retail locations over the course of the next week. From November 25 to December 2, Apple will donate $1 to (RED) for every purchase made with Apple Pay on Apple.com, the Apple Store app, and Apple retail stores, up to a total of $1 million.


(RED) has been a longtime Apple partner charity, and since 2006, Apple has raised more than $220 million through promotions like this and the sale of (RED)-branded products and accessories. Funds raised by (RED) go towards HIV/AIDS programs in Africa as part of The Global Fund to fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria.

