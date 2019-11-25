Apple Card Now Offers 3% Cash Back on Nike Purchases via Apple Pay

Apple Card users will now receive 3% Daily Cash when making purchases via Apple Pay at Nike stores, on Nike.com, in the Nike app, and across SNKRS, Nike Training Club, and Nike Running Club, according to TechCrunch.


3% Daily Cash only applies to Nike purchases made with the Apple Card via Apple Pay. The physical Apple Card only offers 1% Daily Cash.

3% Daily Cash was initially limited to purchases made directly with Apple, but partners now include Uber and Uber Eats, Walgreens, Duane Reade, T-Mobile, and Nike. Apple says additional partners will be added over time.

All other purchases made with the ‌Apple Card‌ via ‌Apple Pay‌ will continue to receive 2% Daily Cash.

To apply for an ‌Apple Card‌, simply open the Wallet app on an iPhone running iOS 12.4 or later, tap the plus button in the top-right corner, and follow the on-screen steps. The process takes just a few minutes, and if approved, your digital ‌Apple Card‌ will be ready for purchases immediately.

Daily Cash is unlimited and paid out daily to your Apple Cash account. For more details, make sure to check out our Apple Card guide.

