On a recent episode of The Eavesdrop podcast with Hector Rodriguez, shared on Reddit , Apple's former vice president of mobile advertising Andy Miller shared an incredible story about accidentally stealing Apple co-founder Steve Jobs' laptop, mouse, and mouse pad during a heated meeting in Jobs' office.The story truly speaks for itself and begins at the 44 minute mark. Miller uses a few explicit words, so a fair warning that the video may be NSFW:Miller joined Apple upon selling his mobile advertising company Quattro Wireless to the iPhone maker for $275 million in late 2009 , reporting directly to Jobs. Miller remained at Apple until late 2011 and later served as an executive at motion-controller startup Leap Motion between 2012 and 2014.