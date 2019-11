Apple's WWDC App is Now 'Apple Developer App' With Year Round News, Videos and More

Apple today updated its "WWDC" app, changing the name to "Apple Developer" and announcing new year-round updates.Apple says that the new Apple Developer app will provide "in-depth information from Apple experts all year round," with the app featuring developer news, videos, WWDC content, and more.The Apple Developer app can also be used to enroll in the Apple Developer program on iPhone or iPad , though this functionality is currently limited to the United States. Membership is provided as an auto-renewable subscription, making it easier to keep a developer account active.The Apple Developer app can be downloaded from the App Store for free. Those who had the WWDC app can install an update to get the new Apple Developer interface.