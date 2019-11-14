AirFly Pro Launches at Apple Stores With Receiver Mode for AUX Ports, Headphone Splitting, and More

Like the classic AirFly, the Pro version allows Bluetooth headphones like AirPods or Beats to work with 3.5mm headphone jacks. For example, on an airplane, you can plug the AirFly dongle into the headphone jack, pair AirPods with the AirFly via Bluetooth, and then listen to the in-flight entertainment system wirelessly.
AirFly is also ideal for treadmills with headphone jacks for listening to a TV at a gym, and it is also compatible with the Nintendo Switch.
What sets the AirFly Pro apart from the classic version is that it can turn any AUX port into a wireless audio receiver, useful for sending audio from an iPhone to a rental car, boat, or speaker without Bluetooth. AirFly Pro can also be paired with multiple Bluetooth headphones for shared listening.
AirFly Pro has a built-in battery that is rated to last 16+ hours and recharges via USB-C. The dongle is available for $54.95 on Apple.com.